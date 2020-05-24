Sign up
Photo 2275
Thunderheads are building
Clouds building, thunder rumbling beginning about lunchtime. We finally got a brief shower (think 5 minutes) about 4 pm this afternoon.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3033
photos
81
followers
62
following
623% complete
View this month »
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th May 2020 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
yard
,
windmill
