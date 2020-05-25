Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2276
Memorial Day 2020
25th May 2020
25th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3034
photos
80
followers
61
following
623% complete
View this month »
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
7th April 2014 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
cemetary
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely done Kathy- this is a lovely tribute!
May 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close