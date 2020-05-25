Previous
Next
Memorial Day 2020 by randystreat
Photo 2276

Memorial Day 2020

25th May 2020 25th May 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely done Kathy- this is a lovely tribute!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise