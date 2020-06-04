Sign up
Photo 2286
Mending
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
4
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3046
photos
80
followers
61
following
626% complete
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2280
2281
2282
152
2283
2284
2285
2286
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th June 2020 2:47pm
Tags
scissors
,
sewing
,
pin
,
thread
,
pins
,
cushion
,
maching
Corinne
ace
Nice composition, the vintage colors and the lighting, this reminds me my mother doing our dresses ...good memories ;) fav
June 4th, 2020
Mikel Skoog
ace
I like the DOF in this one. Cool photo Kathy!
June 4th, 2020
Kaylynn
I love this composition - it has such feeling for inanimate objects- very nice job
June 4th, 2020
Kathy
ace
@cocobella
Thank you Corinne. The sewing machine's probably as old as your dresses. I've had it since the mid 70's
@mikelskoog
Thanks a lot Mikel.
@kaylynn2150
Thankyou Kaylynn.
June 4th, 2020
365 Project
close
