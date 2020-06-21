Sign up
Photo 2303
Spent
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
2
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3066
photos
80
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st June 2020 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
head
Corinne
ace
Fav, great focus and DOF !
June 22nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Beautiful dof and colours.
June 22nd, 2020
