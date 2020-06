Lightning Show

Get Pushed Challenge - 413

My get pushed partner challenged me to night photography. This is not what I was expecting to do, but was thrilled that I got this shot (out of 20 or so) last night. This is from my front porch. Little rain, and mostly the sky lit up like daytime. I didn't realize I got this shot (and another one with a streak of lightning that is out of focus) until I brought them up on my computer.