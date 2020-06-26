Sign up
Photo 2308
Look up!
Get-Pushed Challenge 413
My get pushed partner challenged me to night photography.
The challenge for me was to increase the exposure without the noise.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th June 2020 11:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
stars
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-413
Kathy
ace
@arnica17
Another shot for your challenge. Thank you again for an interesting challenge.
June 27th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Impressive, wouldn't know where to start here!
June 27th, 2020
