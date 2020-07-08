Previous
Open Road Collage

Get Pushed Challenge 415
My Get Pushed partner asked me to do something in B&W on the theme of Freedom (interpret as I wish). The first thing I thought of was related to my naturalization. When I started looking at my certificate there was something on it that said " It is punishable by U.S. law to copy, print or photography this certificate." I thought "Whoa! Stop! Find another subject!" Then I thought what activity says "Freedom" more than getting in a car and driving. Teens and seniors allike feel this. And how much fun is a road trip.
@mcsiegle Mary, here is my photo for your challenge. I had to do some thinking and was slightly delayed by the cataract surgery. I had fun anyway. Thank you.
July 9th, 2020  
katy ace
I am very impressed by this especially since your surgery was so recent! I think it’s the perfect interpretation of freedom. I will have some questions for you tomorrow(;
July 9th, 2020  
