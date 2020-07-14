Previous
Morning run by randystreat
Morning run

Get-Pushed Challenge - 416
My partner challenged me to capture motion. Obstacles to overcome for this challenge - getting outside somewhere in this oppresive heat (I really don't like to sweat) and finding a place to photograph people in motion. The second obstacle was unexpected. I thought there would be a lot of walkers, runners and cyclists on the greenway in my town. And there were. The problem came in that I hated to stand in front of them and take photos. Hard to ask when they're a distance a away. Sideways - well the path is about 10 - 12 feet wide and it was difficult to capture the movement because I was too close. So today's shot is from the rear. Note that behinds on bicycles are not usually attractive, so I decided those shots just wouldn't do.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kudos for braviing the heat and humidty for this great capture of motion! I acrtually like the from behind perspective!
July 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
@farmreporter Here's one photo I took for your challenge. There may be another but it depends on when I can get back out. I had other challenges this morning besides those mentioned. Because I was using a zoom lens, I had a hard time figuring out my settings. It was much darker under the trees than I had expected, hence my movement caused a problem when the shutter speed was long. Also when I raised the ISO I got more noise in the photo. I was tempted to switch to &quot;all automatic&quot; mode but resisted. I must admit, I did enoy my walk even though my hair was plastered to my scalp in no time at all and I did enjoy the problem solving as well. It's a good exercise to think. Thanks for the challenge.
July 15th, 2020  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thanks. As I said above, sometimes the "behinds" weren't very flattering.
July 15th, 2020  
