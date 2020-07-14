Morning run

Get-Pushed Challenge - 416

My partner challenged me to capture motion. Obstacles to overcome for this challenge - getting outside somewhere in this oppresive heat (I really don't like to sweat) and finding a place to photograph people in motion. The second obstacle was unexpected. I thought there would be a lot of walkers, runners and cyclists on the greenway in my town. And there were. The problem came in that I hated to stand in front of them and take photos. Hard to ask when they're a distance a away. Sideways - well the path is about 10 - 12 feet wide and it was difficult to capture the movement because I was too close. So today's shot is from the rear. Note that behinds on bicycles are not usually attractive, so I decided those shots just wouldn't do.