Photo 2335
Black Swallowtail on zinnia
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
1
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3098
photos
83
followers
66
following
639% complete
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd July 2020 6:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
zinnia
katy
ace
Wow! Great timing Kathy! wonderful detail on the flower FAV
July 24th, 2020
