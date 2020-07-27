Previous
Quiet as a ... rabbit by randystreat
Photo 2339

Quiet as a ... rabbit

Annimals can sit so still for the longest time.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
FBailey ace
Lovely subject and lighting, especially on those ears!
July 27th, 2020  
JackieR ace
a fabulous capture
July 27th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Oh he's so cute!
July 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Love the light through the ears.
July 27th, 2020  
