Photo 2342
Summertime fruit
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
3
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3105
photos
83
followers
66
following
641% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
30th July 2020 4:23pm
Tags
light
,
peaches
Tim Erskine
ace
Fantastic use of light. Still Life with Peaches.
July 30th, 2020
JackieR
ace
absolutely beautiful
July 30th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Ditto what
@timerskine
said. Wonderful use of light!
July 30th, 2020
