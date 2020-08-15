Previous
Next
Praying Mantis checking out the spiders by randystreat
Photo 2358

Praying Mantis checking out the spiders

There are some spider webs in this window (out of sight in this image). I figured this guy was either interested in the spiders or whatever the spiders were catching. It stayed there all afternoon and night and let me get quite close.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise