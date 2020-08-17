Previous
Venusta Orchard Spider by randystreat
Photo 2360

Venusta Orchard Spider

I guess it's the season for spiders. I found this one on my patio today. Note to self: watch out for spiders in things on the patio.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Kathy

Caroline ace
What great color on this spider.
August 17th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Pretty markings, what long legs!
August 17th, 2020  
