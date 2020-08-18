Sign up
Photo 2361
Fractal Flower
I used the site
https://funny.pho.to
to process the original photo.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
365 daily shots
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
fractal
,
abstractaug2020
