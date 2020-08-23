Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2366
Whirl
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3132
photos
83
followers
67
following
648% complete
View this month »
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th August 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
abstractaug2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like how you've processed this with a water-color like effect.
August 23rd, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Love the colours!
August 23rd, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
I like the editing on this photo
August 23rd, 2020
Tunia McClure
ace
neat
August 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
The colors are great. It’s a beautiful abstract.
August 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close