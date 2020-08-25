Camera Effects Collage

Get Pushed Challenge #422

My Get Pushed partner wrote, "I would like you to find a setting on your camera that you haven’t explored. You can then doctor up the photo. Just reveal the setting that you tried."

I've sort of tried many of the settings on my primary camera one time or another but mostly use the same ones. The setting(s) I chose are the camera effects, which contains 13 different effects and some of those have multiple settings. I chose a subject on my bookcase and took a photo using each on of the different effects then chose 5 to spotlight. The only editing/processing I did was to crop the photos and put them together into a collage. I see the differences from the original (no effects) photo, but think for the most part I will post-process my photos to get some of the effects. Some of the others I don't even see much difference. Those weren't selected to spotlight, toy camera and minature for example.