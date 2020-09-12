Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2386
The Smith
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3154
photos
85
followers
68
following
653% complete
View this month »
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th September 2020 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bank
,
blacksmith
,
septssubjects
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Like the sheen you have capture
September 12th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Nice little figurine. Is it a little money box?
September 12th, 2020
kali
ace
hello Kathy, I recently the work of Japanese photographer Miyako Ishiuchi from a book she did called 1.9.4.7 which is a set of black and white photographs of hands and feet . see some pages here
https://made-in-wonder.com/item_detail.php?item_id=1045
please take some similar images this week for get pushed.
September 12th, 2020
Kathy
ace
@kali66
OK. I will do my best.
September 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
https://made-in-wonder.com/item_detail.php?item_id=1045
please take some similar images this week for get pushed.