Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2390
Soup's on
I was able to make this out of food that needed to be eaten. Although it doesn't look like much (I snipped and chopped it a bit early in the process) the basil was grown from seed in pots on my patio.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3159
photos
84
followers
67
following
654% complete
View this month »
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Latest from all albums
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
159
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
spoon
,
soup
,
knife
,
septssubjects
Corinne
ace
Looks delicious
September 17th, 2020
katy
ace
You certainly go to a lot of trouble to ciik. There is nothing better than fresh ingredients though! It looks delicious and l really like the collage!
September 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close