Photo 2406
The neighbors welcome autumn
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
door
flowers
porch
steps
pumpkins
SandraD
ace
What a statement, well captured Kathy!
October 3rd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Wow! That’s spectacular : so many pumpkins and flowers !
October 3rd, 2020
katy
ace
Wow! They sure do. I love this photo so much. FAV
October 3rd, 2020
FBailey
ace
What a splendid display - nothing like this over here sadly
October 3rd, 2020
Julie Ryan
Oh my goodness....love it!
October 3rd, 2020
