Previous
Next
Keeping up with everyone by randystreat
Photo 2491

Keeping up with everyone

A project I realized I needed to do is a paper version of my address book. ✓ Done except to compare with phone contacts.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise