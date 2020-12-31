Previous
Next
Welcome 2021 by randystreat
Photo 2495

Welcome 2021

Happy New Year!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot, fabulous biker. Happy New Year Kathy
January 1st, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise