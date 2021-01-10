Sign up
Photo 2505
Winter storm
Well, I am milking this snowstorm for all its worth.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
2
1
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
8th January 2021 8:52am
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
trees
Kathy A
ace
Cold but beautiful
January 11th, 2021
