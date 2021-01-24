Sign up
Photo 2519
Critter
Roaming around the garden today with its pal.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3304
photos
91
followers
73
following
7
1
365 daily shots
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
24th January 2021 5:47pm
animal
eating
rodent
garden
katy
ace
Oh wow! Nice catch!
January 24th, 2021
