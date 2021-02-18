Sign up
Photo 2544
That Dang Cat
FOR2021 Day 18 - portrait
This cat has been tormenting the birds at my feeder. It's a bit afraid of me and runs every time I step outside.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
18th February 2021 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
for2021
Pyrrhula
A great editing on this nice cat capture
February 18th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
I love how artistic this is.
February 18th, 2021
