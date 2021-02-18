Previous
That Dang Cat by randystreat
That Dang Cat

FOR2021 Day 18 - portrait

This cat has been tormenting the birds at my feeder. It's a bit afraid of me and runs every time I step outside.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Pyrrhula
A great editing on this nice cat capture
February 18th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
I love how artistic this is.
February 18th, 2021  
