Previous
Next
Chair by randystreat
Photo 2549

Chair

FOR2021 Day23 - shape and form, contrast, pattern, texture, and lighting
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
wonderful almost abstract !
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise