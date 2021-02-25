Previous
Next
Waiting to be filled by randystreat
Photo 2551

Waiting to be filled

FOR2021 Day 25 - lines, pattern, shape and form, texture
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise