Flowering by randystreat
Photo 2559

Flowering

I told Mallory (@sunnygirl) that I had shrub like the one she posted the other day. http://365project.org/sunnygirl/just-for-fun/2021-03-02

It also goes well with the get pushed challenge I received from Anne. Get Pushed Challenge #449
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

ace
@365anne I had taken several photos depicted the oncoming of spring. Here's another one. Thanks again for the challenge.

@sunnygirl Here's a photo I shot of the shrub that was like the photo you posted the other day. Just thought I'd tag you.
March 5th, 2021  
Anne ace
Gorgeous, and fab depth of field. Apparently Ross is running a “depth of field” challenge you might like to tag this in?
March 5th, 2021  
