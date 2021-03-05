Sign up
Photo 2559
Flowering
I told Mallory (@sunnygirl) that I had shrub like the one she posted the other day.
http://365project.org/sunnygirl/just-for-fun/2021-03-02
It also goes well with the get pushed challenge I received from Anne. Get Pushed Challenge #449
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
spring
,
shrub
,
flowering
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-449
Kathy
@365anne
I had taken several photos depicted the oncoming of spring. Here's another one. Thanks again for the challenge.
@sunnygirl
Here's a photo I shot of the shrub that was like the photo you posted the other day. Just thought I'd tag you.
March 5th, 2021
Anne
Gorgeous, and fab depth of field. Apparently Ross is running a “depth of field” challenge you might like to tag this in?
March 5th, 2021
@sunnygirl Here's a photo I shot of the shrub that was like the photo you posted the other day. Just thought I'd tag you.