Not a St. Paddy's Day shamrock by randystreat
Not a St. Paddy's Day shamrock

13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
WOW! Mine aren't even out of the ground yet and yours already have flowers! Beautiful detail Kathy
March 13th, 2021  
*lynn ace
such pretty leaves with the purple
March 13th, 2021  
KWind ace
Pretty... great colour!
March 13th, 2021  
