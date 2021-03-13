Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2567
Not a St. Paddy's Day shamrock
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3386
photos
92
followers
74
following
703% complete
View this month »
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th March 2021 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
shamrock
katy
ace
WOW! Mine aren't even out of the ground yet and yours already have flowers! Beautiful detail Kathy
March 13th, 2021
*lynn
ace
such pretty leaves with the purple
March 13th, 2021
KWind
ace
Pretty... great colour!
March 13th, 2021
