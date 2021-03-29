Previous
Next
Vertigo by randystreat
Photo 2583

Vertigo

This is a dish I have sitting on one of the end tables that seems to catch little items. Thought I'd give it a spin.

Another desperate image. Don't feel you need to comment.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Judging from how some folks describe it, I think your picture matches it!
March 30th, 2021  
katy ace
The perfect title . If you don't have it this picture might give it to you! A very creative desperate image. Hav you seen mine for tonight?!
March 30th, 2021  
KWind ace
I think it's quite cool! Great shot.
March 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise