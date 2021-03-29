Sign up
Photo 2583
Vertigo
This is a dish I have sitting on one of the end tables that seems to catch little items. Thought I'd give it a spin.
Another desperate image. Don't feel you need to comment.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
29th March 2021 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
blur
,
yarn
,
coin
,
marbles
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Judging from how some folks describe it, I think your picture matches it!
March 30th, 2021
katy
ace
The perfect title . If you don't have it this picture might give it to you! A very creative desperate image. Hav you seen mine for tonight?!
March 30th, 2021
KWind
ace
I think it's quite cool! Great shot.
March 30th, 2021
