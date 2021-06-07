Sign up
Photo 2653
Glad I'm not a bird in the rain
June 21 Words - wild
The cardinal and the rain and wind were the wildest things going on here today.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3479
photos
93
followers
77
following
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
202
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
203
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
7th June 2021 3:17pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
windmill
,
june21words
katy
ace
such a wonderful shot of your garden! I like the composition that shows the windmill and birdfeeders
June 8th, 2021
