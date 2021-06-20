Sign up
Photo 2666
Blobs and bubbles
June 2021 words - oily
Playing with oil and water today
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3495
photos
93
followers
78
following
730% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th June 2021 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
color
,
abstract
,
oil
,
june21words
william wooderson
You've got an eye for colour!
June 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great vibrant colours.
June 20th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Cool abstract!
June 20th, 2021
