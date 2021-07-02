Sign up
Photo 2678
Butterfly on the bee balm
I have searched to identify this butterfly, but can't find it. I think it might be in the sulfur/cabbage butterfly family. That's probably a bee trying to dive into the photo.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
1st July 2021 9:56am
bee
butterfly
balm
Mickey Anderson
ace
I love it! I have been searching for some purple. The Red I have is really grabbing the Hummingbirds attention!
July 2nd, 2021
