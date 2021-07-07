Previous
In the window by randystreat
Photo 2683

In the window

I liked the light on this plant at my friend's house.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Kathy

summerfield ace
and that pot looks very classy. aces!
July 8th, 2021  
