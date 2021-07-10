Previous
Diagonal Stripes by randystreat
Diagonal Stripes

Get-Pushed 467
My partner this week said "How about doing a photo with a refractions while using a couple of glasses." I found this to be challenging for several reasons. I really had to research how to do these photos. I didn't have the lighting quite right. It didn't work the way two of the videos suggested. I didn't have good backgrounds for this challenge so had to go buy some paper (yeah Dollar Store). I also didn't have the best glasses, jugs, bottles, and bought a couple extra at the dollar store while I was there. The pattern on these glasses perhaps interfered with the refraction a bit. But I really like the way the stripes looked through the glasses.
Kathy ace
@jacqbb Thank you for the challenge. It was indeed a challenge for me, as mentioned in the photo comment above. I enjoyed learning a new technique and will be on the look out for other props.
July 10th, 2021  
summerfield ace
i have never been successful with this kind of photos. i certainly would like to know the proper way to do it or process it. this looks fabulous to me. aces!
July 10th, 2021  
