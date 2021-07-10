Diagonal Stripes

Get-Pushed 467

My partner this week said "How about doing a photo with a refractions while using a couple of glasses." I found this to be challenging for several reasons. I really had to research how to do these photos. I didn't have the lighting quite right. It didn't work the way two of the videos suggested. I didn't have good backgrounds for this challenge so had to go buy some paper (yeah Dollar Store). I also didn't have the best glasses, jugs, bottles, and bought a couple extra at the dollar store while I was there. The pattern on these glasses perhaps interfered with the refraction a bit. But I really like the way the stripes looked through the glasses.