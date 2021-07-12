Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2688
Need for repairs
The "gem" came out of my necklace after wearing it yesterday.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3519
photos
92
followers
77
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Latest from all albums
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
207
2687
2688
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th July 2021 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
necklace
,
gem
joeyM
ace
Glad you didn’t loose it somewhere 👌
July 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close