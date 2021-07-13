Sign up
Photo 2689
Senior Sunflower
Looking fairly straggly after heat and rain. But I liked the look of the petals.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365 daily shots
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
13th July 2021 3:33pm
petals
sunflower
Julie Ryan
I agree, sunflowers look pretty in all stages. Nice shot
July 14th, 2021
