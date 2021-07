Interconnectiveness - puzzle piece

As part of the local library's summer reading program they gave members (who wanted to participate) a puzzle piece (overall dimensions 11.25"X7') to decorate in any manner they chose. When they are assembled they will show how the library connects with our community.

This is what I'm planning to do with my piece. Just sent my photo to the printer. Keep your fingers crossed it will look good when I get it back next week.