Previous
Next
Rub-a-dub-dub, three birds in a tub by randystreat
Photo 2694

Rub-a-dub-dub, three birds in a tub

I had to laugh!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Lots of splishing and splashing going on there!
A great shot with so much action.
Great catch!
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise