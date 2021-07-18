Sign up
Photo 2694
Rub-a-dub-dub, three birds in a tub
I had to laugh!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3525
photos
92
followers
77
following
738% complete
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
18th July 2021 1:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
birdbath
Wendy
ace
Lots of splishing and splashing going on there!
A great shot with so much action.
Great catch!
July 19th, 2021
