Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2696
Piled up on the couch
Get-Pushed Challenge #469
My partner this week challenged me to do a multiplicity shot. The challenge was finding the right lens and what positions and where to shoot.
Here goes.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3527
photos
92
followers
77
following
738% complete
View this month »
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th July 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
multiplicity
,
selfies
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-469
Kathy
ace
@homeschoolmom
Here you go Lisa. Thanks for the challenge. It was fun.
July 21st, 2021
Francoise
ace
Awesomely fun. I particularly like the detail of one of you sneaking a glance at the camera.
July 21st, 2021
katy
ace
WOW ! This is spectacular! FAV
July 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close