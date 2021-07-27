Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2703
This morning's look at the day
This is the window over the shower. The first I see of the day every morning. Today's view was quite lovely, with the pink crape myrtle flowers and the fog.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3535
photos
92
followers
78
following
740% complete
View this month »
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
Latest from all albums
2697
208
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th July 2021 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
myrtle
,
crape
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty glimpse of the outside world.
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close