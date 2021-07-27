Previous
Next
This morning's look at the day by randystreat
Photo 2703

This morning's look at the day

This is the window over the shower. The first I see of the day every morning. Today's view was quite lovely, with the pink crape myrtle flowers and the fog.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Pretty glimpse of the outside world.
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise