The muster has grown to five by randystreat
Photo 2710

The muster has grown to five

I thought I was seeing things this morning when I saw three, a fourth came around from the left side of the house and then a fifth came out from behind the garden.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Kathy

Lisa Poland ace
Wow, that's a lot of peacocks.
August 3rd, 2021  
