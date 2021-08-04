Previous
Zinnia burst by randystreat
Photo 2711

Zinnia burst

Get pushed challenge 471
My partner this week asked me to revisit your first four or five challenges ( I personally love the zoom burst one!) and reinterpret one ( or more!) of them. The first (and perhaps only) one I chose to reinterpret was Whoopsie Daisies ( http://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-06-07)
Zoom burst is tough because one has to have low enough light to use a slower shutter speed but enough light to see the subject. I must have taken about 40 photos yesterday to get a few that were reasonable.
Kathy

@randystreat
Photo Details

JackieR ace
I can't get the link to work Kathy!! I love this! Your skill at getting those central flowers to stay sharp is enviable! Sorry you took 40+ shots, good job not film! Nailed the challenge 🤣
August 4th, 2021  
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond One of two zoom burst redos for your challenge. I had forgotten, even though it was just 2 months ago, how difficult it was to get the right lighting. Thanks for this challenge.
August 4th, 2021  
Kathy
@randystreat I couldn't get a link to stick into the comments section. http://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-06-07 I noticed this link is http:// rather than https:// Maybe this new link will be better.
August 4th, 2021  
