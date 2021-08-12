Previous
I got a present today

I wanted an apron in the Japanese style and my friend, an excellent seamstress, made a pattern and and apron from a photo I sent her. She added the patterned fabric as an extra touch.
Kathy

@randystreat
dreary.radio
That is awesome, I love the pattern she chose. Looks cute!
August 13th, 2021  
