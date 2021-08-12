Sign up
Photo 2719
I got a present today
I wanted an apron in the Japanese style and my friend, an excellent seamstress, made a pattern and and apron from a photo I sent her. She added the patterned fabric as an extra touch.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
gift
apron
selfie
dreary.radio
That is awesome, I love the pattern she chose. Looks cute!
August 13th, 2021
