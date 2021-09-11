Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2749
The evening's libation
My friend and I spent the day finishing cleaning up her deceased mother's home. Hot and tired, we put together a quick and cold supper and finished off the wine we started at Monday's Labor Day feast.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3582
photos
91
followers
78
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
11th September 2021 10:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
wine
,
bottle
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 12th, 2021
Kathy
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you.
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close