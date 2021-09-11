Previous
The evening's libation by randystreat
Photo 2749

The evening's libation

My friend and I spent the day finishing cleaning up her deceased mother's home. Hot and tired, we put together a quick and cold supper and finished off the wine we started at Monday's Labor Day feast.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
753% complete

bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 12th, 2021  
Kathy ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you.
September 12th, 2021  
