Photo 2750
Tall flowers in a blue vase
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
3
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
yellow
blue
flowers
vase
tall
Kathy A
Wow, that sure is a tall vase! Looks like it's made for those flowers
September 13th, 2021
summerfield
that's a really tall vase! gorgeous though and the sunflowers made it more so. aces!
September 13th, 2021
Kathy
@kjarn
That's what I thought when I saw those flowers. They were made for that vase. It was a gift and I don't think I've ever put anything in it before.
@summerfield
Thanks Vikki. It's an unusual vase. I've never used it before. But it sits out where I can see it because it's one of my most favorite colors.
September 13th, 2021
