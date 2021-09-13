Sign up
Photo 2751
Fluffy seeds
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
0
Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
13th September 2021 4:01pm
green
fluffy
seeds
wildflower
katy
This is fabulous! I really like the detail of the soft white fluff!
September 14th, 2021
GaryW
Love the fluff!
September 14th, 2021
Kathy
@grammyn
@thewatersphotos
Thank you Katy and Gary. I appreciate you kind words.
September 14th, 2021
