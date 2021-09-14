Previous
Next
Starting another project by randystreat
Photo 2752

Starting another project

14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That's pretty wool, what are you making?
September 14th, 2021  
Corinne ace
The wool seems soft like silk, have fun !
September 14th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh, that one looks like it's going to be really soft. Nice shot.
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise