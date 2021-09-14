Sign up
Photo 2752
Starting another project
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
14th September 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
yarn
,
needles
,
texture
,
fiber
Kathy A
ace
That's pretty wool, what are you making?
September 14th, 2021
Corinne
ace
The wool seems soft like silk, have fun !
September 14th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh, that one looks like it's going to be really soft. Nice shot.
September 15th, 2021
