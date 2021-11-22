Sign up
Photo 2821
In the gloaming
For the Song Title 80 challenge.
https://youtu.be/_mkHJK4yLYI
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
5
4
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3657
photos
93
followers
77
following
772% complete
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd November 2021 5:20pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
zoom
,
burst
,
songtitle-80
katy
ace
FAV And why have you not tagged this for the song title challenge?
November 22nd, 2021
Pyrrhula
Very artistic. Fav.
November 22nd, 2021
Corinne
ace
Artistic composition!
November 22nd, 2021
FBailey
ace
Love it!
November 22nd, 2021
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thanks so much Katy. I don't tag, cause I don't remember and then I have good friends who remind me and go back and do it. Thanks for the reminder my friend.
@pyrrhula
Thanks Ferry. Something different.
@cocobella
Thank you for saying so Corinne. And from an artist. Thank you.
@fbailey
Thank you Felicity.
November 22nd, 2021
