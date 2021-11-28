Previous
Next
Shadows on the tiles by randystreat
Photo 2827

Shadows on the tiles

or what I'm doing in church when I should be paying attention to the sermon.

I liked the look of the shadows of the chairs in the chancel at church today.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like them lined up like this and the shadows contrast nicely against the tile.
November 28th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
You have an artistic eye!
November 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A little Devine intervention.
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise