Photo 2827
Shadows on the tiles
or what I'm doing in church when I should be paying attention to the sermon.
I liked the look of the shadows of the chairs in the chancel at church today.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3663
photos
93
followers
77
following
774% complete
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Tags
shadows
katy
ace
I like them lined up like this and the shadows contrast nicely against the tile.
November 28th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
You have an artistic eye!
November 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A little Devine intervention.
November 28th, 2021
