Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
A profusion of poinsettias
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3664
photos
93
followers
77
following
774% complete
View this month »
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
28th November 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
poinsettias
GaryW
Beautiful poinsettias!
November 30th, 2021
katy
ace
Such a beautiful Christmassy photo
November 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close